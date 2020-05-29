Top stories: ​Beer’s back; Mayors demand funding; Census push

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Border Report’s California, El Paso region and South Texas correspondents share the top stories from along the U.S.-Mexico Border. Here are the headlines for June 25 from the Border Report team.

Beer has become such a rare commodity in Mexico that when it becomes available, police officers have to be called in to control crowds. It happened at a VIP Supermarket in one Tijuana neighborhood. The minute word got out that it had beer, people rushed to the store and lined up.

The mayors of 22 border cities in South Texas on Thursday demanded that Hidalgo County Commissioners distribute more federal coronavirus reimbursement funds to their communities, and keep less for the county. Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez held an emergency meeting on Thursday and invited the mayors after recent public outcry from several municipalities demanding that they get more of the $151 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was sent to the county in April. Cortez recently announced that cities with populations over 30,000 will receive $110 per capita; smaller communities will get $80 per head. What wasn’t discussed much during the two-hour meeting Thursday was the $1.85 billion that the State of Texas intends to distribute to the remaining 242 counties. This is significantly less — only $55 per person — than what Hidalgo County is offering the cities.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a perfect example of why people should fill out census forms, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said. “If we don’t get accurate population counts, we’re not going to get the help we need,” Escobar said. “The resources that we rely on — Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, SNAP — all of that is attributable to our population.” Funding has been a perennial issue in border and immigrant communities that don’t always get the resources they deserve because they did not all get counted, she and other speakers said at a census tele town hall organized on Thursday by The Leadership Conference Education Fund.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.