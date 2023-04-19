MIAMI (AP) — The defending champion United States will play its CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Jamaica on June 24 in Chicago.

The Americans will meet Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana or Sint Maarten four days later in St. Louis, then finish Group A against Nicaragua on July 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mexico opens Group B against Honduras on June 25 in Houston, plays Haiti four days later in Glendale, Arizona, and meets invited guest Qatar on July 2 in Santa Clara, California, the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football said Tuesday.

The quarterfinals will be on July 8 in Arlington, Texas, and the following day in Cincinnati. The semifinals will be on July 12 in San Diego and Las Vegas, though CONCACAF will not specify venues for each semifinal until after the group stage.

The championship will be on July 16 in Inglewood, California.

___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports