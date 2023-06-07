EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A trio of soccer stars with ties to the Borderland will suit up for the United States Men’s National Team next week at the CONCACAF Nations League.

Ricardo Pepi, Alan Sonora and Alex Zendejas were all named to the 23-man squad for two upcoming matches in Las Vegas June 15-18, starting with the Nations League semifinals vs. rival Mexico.

Forwards Pepi and Zendejas are from the El Paso area, while midfielder Sonora plays for FC Juarez. The three have all represented the United States previously in international competitions.

The CONCACAF Nations League Final Four is the first of two important international events for the USMNT. It will be followed up by the Gold Cup June 24-July 16. It’s still unclear if the trio will suit up for that event as well, but they’re all becoming fixtures of the lineup, so it is certainly a possibility.

The U.S. will look to defend their 2021 CONCACAF Nations League championship later this month in Las Vegas. They’ll play arch-rival Mexico in the semifinals on June 15 at 8 p.m. MDT at Allegiant Stadium. The winner will face the Panama-Canada winner in the final at 6:30 p.m. MDT on June 18.