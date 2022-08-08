EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There is a chance that San Diego Padres’ star Fernando Tatis Jr. may find himself suiting up for the El Paso Chihuahuas soon.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Tatis is likey headed to Triple-A El Paso in the coming week.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has never played in Triple-A.

Plan is for him to go to El Paso at some point in the coming week.

The Chihuahuas are home through 8/14.

"Mid-August" is target for his return, per Bob Melvin. Padres begin a series in Miami on 8/15. Begin a homestand on 8/18. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) August 7, 2022

The Chihuahuas will begin another six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

The last two days, Tatis Jr. has been spending time at Double-A San Antonio. On Sunday, Tatis Jr. went 0-for-3 in his second game with the Missions.

Tatis Jr. is trying to get back to the major league level after having surgery to repair a fractured left wrist. According to Padres manager Bob Melvin, Tatis is expected to be back with the major league ball club around the middle of August.