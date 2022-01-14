Robert's Test Category
KXAN investigators are exploring problems with Texas’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Check out our stories below and send us your tips.
- Vaccine hesitancy and how it could affect the Texas vaccine rollout
- Blanco County woman says she’s still recovering from reaction, swelling 1 month after COVID vaccination
- Meals on Wheels Central Texas clients get vaccines at home through mobile vaccination program
- Nearly 3 months into vaccine rollout, some homebound seniors in Central Texas still waiting
- Texas counties with highest vaccination rates per capita
The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.