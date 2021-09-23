Texas congressman says Biden handling of border could lead to ‘another 9/11 type event’

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, center, accompanied by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, and House Republican Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., right, speaks at a news conference on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021, to complain about Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the leadership of President Joe Biden, and guidelines on face masks by the Centers for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas congressman Tony Gonzales believes the U.S. could face “another 9/11-type event” due to the Biden administration’s handling of the southern border and Afghanistan.

The Republican congressman made the comments Thursday morning during an appearance on Fox News.

“There is a national security event that is just brewing,” Gonzales said when asked about the thousands of Haitian migrants who remain beneath a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.

“I mean, you can see another 9/11 type event on the horizon with everything. The debacle in Afghanistan, coupled with a wide-open southern border … it just creates an environment ripe for disaster for Americans,” the congressman said.

“It’s as if the Biden Administration is waiting for another 9/11 to happen,” he added.

Gonzales made similar remarks earlier in the week on the conservative news outlet Newsmax. KXAN has reached out to his office for clarity on what he said.

During her Thursday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked whether the administration believes the border is “wide open.”

Psaki reiterated there is a process in place to deal with the influx of migrants.

“We are implementing our border restrictions, including title 42, including making clear that people who are coming through irregular migration, that this is not the time to come, and they will be placed in removal proceedings,” she said.

KXAN is working to gather more comments and interviews for this story. Look for updates later this evening.