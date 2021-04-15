Republican congressman demands DHS secretary testify about border situation at committee hearing

Washington D.C.

by: Nathaniel Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attends a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis hearing on April 15, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony on the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19. (Photo by Amr Alfiky-Pool/Getty Images)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — A Republican congressman is calling on leaders in the Biden administration to speak on the border situation at a full committee hearing.

On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a letter to Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, demanding he call on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify at a full committee hearing on the border situation.

In the letter, Jordan charged the Biden administration with not taking responsibility for the surge of migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jordan cited a report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection that found a 71 percent increase in March over February in migrant encounters.

The Ohio representative called on the chairman to hold a full committee hearing on the situation. Since the Biden administration took charge, there has yet to be a full committee hearing.

“Neither President Biden nor Vice President Harris has yet to travel to the border,” stated Jordan in the letter. “Vice President Harris, who President Biden appointed as the point person to address the crisis, even laughed when asked if she planned to visit the border.”

Jordan also noted that Republican leaders have called on Democrats to hold a hearing, but have been denied each time.

