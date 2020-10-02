‘Give me a f***ing break’: Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording

US First Lady Melania Trump walks through Christmas decorations in the East Wing as she tours holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 27, 2017. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recording released by CNN Thursday, first lady Melania Trump can be heard venting about her time in the White House, at times swearing exasperatingly while speaking about Christmas decorations and the fallout over the Trump administration’s separation of children from their families at the border.

The tapes aired on CNN come from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide to the first lady who released a book last month titled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.” She is promoting the book in interviews and released recordings to CNN of some of her private conversations with Melania Trump in 2018. In one, the first lady discussed her take on the conditions migrant children faced in the U.S. after being brought in by “coyotes.”

“When I first started taping Melania I had already left the White House,” Wolkoff said, adding that she made the recordings after the administration “created a narrative that I wouldn’t follow.”

Melania Trump appears to first complain about feeling the criticism aimed at her and the Trump administration: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough. I don’t do enough.”

Melania "doesn't shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels," says Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend of the First Lady and ex-East Wing adviser.

She believes "if he's going to do it, he better do it right and he better do it with brass knuckles." pic.twitter.com/biXV2SmbBE — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) October 2, 2020

She goes on to vent about being charged with Christmas decorations at the White House in 2018 and being asked about children separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border:

“OK and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give mea f****** break.”

Melania Trump said she tried to get at least one child reunited with family but she “didn’t have a chance.”

“But here’s my thing. Hear what you just said?” Wolkoff tells Melania Trump. “You were so loved, you were.”

Melania Trump responds that the media would not “do the story” “because they are liberal media.” She can be heard saying that she could get Fox News to do the story, but she did not want “go to Fox” for the story.

“The kids, they say, ‘Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes.’ It’s so sad to hear, but they didn’t have that in their own countries. They sleep on the floor,” she said in one excerpt. “They are taken care of nicely there. But you know, yeah, they are not with parents. It’s sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something.”

At another point she opined that some immigrants seeking asylum in the U.S. were coached about what to say. “They go over and they say like, ‘Oh, we will be killed by a gang member, we will be, you know, it’s so dangerous.’ So they are allowed to stay here.” She added: “Some of them are using that line.”

Wolkoff left the White House in February 2018 when her contract was terminated. She helped produce Trump’s inauguration and later worked for the first lady as an unpaid White House adviser.

The White House has dismissed her book as “full of mistruths and paranoia.”

On the release of the tapes Thursday, the first lady’s chief of staff and spokewoman, Stephanie Grisham, said that Wolkoff’s “only intent was to secretly tape the first lady in order to peddle herself and her salacious book.

“There is no way to know if these recordings have been edited and it’s clear the clips were hand-picked and presented with no context. The first lady remains focused on her family and serving our country,” Grisham said.

Wolkoff says she began recording the first lady after the administration had attempted to pin the blame for missing funds in the 2016 Presidential Inaugural Committee on her. She says she is now cooperating with investigations into that committee.

During an interview with Anderson Cooper, Wolkoff said that Melania Trump is a true supporter of Trump, and not just playing the role as some have speculated.

“Melania holds her role like no other person in the White House,” Wolkoff said in response to a question about the first lady’s loyalty. “She doesn’t shake in her boots ever and she tells Donald exactly how she feels. She is his biggest cheerleader.”