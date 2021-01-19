FBI: El Pasoans under investigation for possible participation in Capitol riots

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. There is increasing concern for the safety of journalists covering protests at state capitals across the U.S., and in Washington. Packing a gas mask and helmet has become the new normal. It’s starting to look, just a bit, like what foreign correspondents face in the world’s conflict zones. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking into a handful of El Pasoans who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6 to determine if any were involved in the Capitol riot.

Agent J. Harper with the FBI El Paso confirmed they’d opened a small number of investigations into El Pasoans’ involvement in the events of Jan. 6. She said tips are submitted through the Washington DC FBI Division, which to-date has received more than 100,000 tips related to the riot at the Capitol.

Harper says a handful of those tips were transferred to the local FBI office for investigation. She said once a tip is received, the individual who has alleged involvement in the Capitol siege is interviewed, as well as the person who submitted the initial tip.

The FBI would not say exactly how many tips they are following or if interviews have been conducted.

KTSM 9 News has identified eight El Paso residents who attended President Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, but it’s unclear if any participated in the breach of the Capitol building.