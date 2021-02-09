Facing US investigation, Honduras president denies drug ties

In this Jan. 14, 2020, file photo, Honduras’ President Juan Orlando Hernandez arrives for the swearing-in ceremony for Guatemala’s new President Alejandro Giammattei at the National Theater in Guatemala City. Orlando Hernandez denied once again Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, accusations from United States prosecutors that he protected drug traffickers in exchange for bribes. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is denying once again accusations from United States prosecutors that he protected drug traffickers in exchange for bribes.

This time, documents filed late Friday by federal prosecutors in New York say that Hernández is under investigation.

While U.S. prosecutors have detailed incidents in which Hernández allegedly accepted bribes, including from infamous Mexican kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, they had not previously referred specifically to an investigation against the sitting president.

The reference to a U.S. investigation of Hernández was made in a filing by U.S. prosecutors in the drug trafficking case of Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez.