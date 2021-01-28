Border congresswoman takes on additional legislative responsibilities in second term

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) speaks during a news conference with fellow congressional Democrats in the Lyndon B. Johnson Room at the U.S. Capitol September 09, 2019 in Washington, DC. Following a new round of mass shootings in Texas, Ohio, California and Virginia during the summer, Democrats called on Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s legislative responsibilities are evolving in her second term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, the Democrat from El Paso, Texas, and other members of the House codified their support of an immigration resolution that seeks to maintain dignity by satisfying the needs of those most impacted — migrants.

U.S. Reps. Escobar, Pramila Jayapal, Jesús “Chuy” García, Judy Chu, Yvette Clarke, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined FIRM Action leaders to discuss the Roadmap to Freedom Resolution that provides immigration policy recommendations.

“As many of you know,” said Escobar, “El Paso was ground zero for many of the Trump administration’s most horrific and abhorrent anti-immigrant policies.”

Escobar says part of the reason she is co-sponsoring the Roadmap to Freedom is that it restores a lost sense of humanity that previous administrations have stripped migrants of.

“These vulnerable souls just want a fair opportunity to participate in the American Dream and to participate in a fair system that gives them a shot and an opportunity,” Escobars says.

On Tuesday, Escobar was appointed to the House Committee on Ethics and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

The new assignments are additions to Escobar’s continued service on the House Judiciary Committee, as well as the House Armed Services Committee.