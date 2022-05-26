UVALDE, Texas (Border Report) — As the afternoon sun beat down on the town square in Uvalde, Texas, several women, some with children in tow, held signs proclaiming the strengths of their town and urging folks not to forget the sacrifices made here this week.

Ravenn Vasquez, 21, graduated in 2019 from Uvalde High School, the same school the shooter attended.

She held a sign reading, “Uvalde Strong!”

Ravenn Vasquez, 21, of Uvalde, Texas, is interviewed by media on May 25, 2022 in downtown Uvalde. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“We want everyone to know we’re here for them and we love them,” she told Border Report.

Vasquez said she had maxed out watching updates on TV of the brutal killings. And she wanted to be “a part of the solution.”

“I just wanted to do something and get away from the screen, and show them we care,” she said.

Nearby, Martina Avila, 21, held a sign that read, “Remember Their Names,” in reference to the 19 children and two adults who died here Tuesday at Robb Elementary School.

Her 5-year-old daughter stood in the heat beside her watching as her mother teared up trying to talk.

Martina Avila, 21, of Uvalde and her 5-year-old daughter urge people to remember the victims of Uvalde as she stood in the town’s center park on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“We want a place where we shouldn’t be scared to send our kids to school, to walk inside a classroom,” Avila said.

And she said that begins by not forgetting what has happened here.

“This has happened one too many times. This happens and we’ll be talked about for three or four days and then it’s like everything goes back to normal, nothing changes. Nothing changes. So we need to remember their names and how we are feeling in this moment that way we can do something about it. So this won’t happen again,” she said.