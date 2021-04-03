VIDEO: Porch cams capture groups of migrants jumping fence, crossing yards in border town

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) —In one South Texas neighborhood, residents say their porch cameras have been capturing multiple groups of migrants crossing right in their front yards, but they also say that it has been happening right in front of them in broad daylight.

“They’ll cross over this fence come into the backyard, come into the backyard, they’ll either climb over the front fence or decide to go back keep going back down the green space,” said Bonnie Fogg, a Mission, Texas resident.

Bonnie Fogg is one of several winter Texans who live in a community that has seen the rise in migrants spill over onto their doorsteps.

She shared this video with us and says it happens “as many as three or four times a night.”

Other residents shared their own video of Border Patrol agents apprehending migrants in their yards, but Fogg said that Border Patrol has not been as available lately.

She also says that though the National Guard is present, they are not allowed to apprehend anyone and can only make referrals to Border Patrol.

“Just recently, when I called there was one night when I got no response, there was no Border Patrol available,” said Fogg. “Which means they were in other areas working.”

She also reports many migrants coming and even knocking on her door.

“They’re looking for water, they’re looking for assistance, they want a phone because they have a number they can call, it can be a number of things and they do ask for help,” said Fogg.

Fogg says her community is only about a mile from the Rio Grande and believes the wall was helping.

“Not having those walls is having a negative impact on us that we can see every day,” she said.

Fogg says that she has noticed that it is the same person who is leading these groups of migrants through the area.

For now, the community says the best they can do is remain alert.