Update: Fort Bliss soldier found guilty of raping Asia Graham, 1 other woman; sentenced to 18 years

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Pfc. Christian Alvarado was found guilty Friday of raping fellow Fort Bliss soldier Pfc. Asia Graham. He was sentenced to 18 years and three months, with 108 months credited. He was also dishonorably discharged.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Judge Col. Robert Shuck issued his verdicts.

Alvarado was found guilty on the sexual assault of Graham, the sexual assault and rape of a second accuser and guilty on one count of intentionally deceiving military investigators. He was found not guilty of an alleged assault in a hotel, and not guilty of the two counts of sexual assault alleged by a former girlfriend in Mesa, Ariz.

Graham was found dead on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Earlier:

The judge presiding over the general court-martial of Pfc. Christian Alvarado, who faces multiple counts of sexual assault and strangulation, adjourned the court around 11 a.m. Friday to begin deliberations.

Both parties gave their closing arguments to a packed court room this morning over the course of two tense hours.

All three accusers, their families, and the Graham family were present Friday and awaiting the verdict.

As KTSM reported before, Alvarado testified Thursday that Pfc. Asia Graham twice pressured him to sell “vape juice” cartridges for synthetic cannabis pens.

Graham, whom military officials say died of an accidental mixed-drug intoxication on New Year’s Eve 2020, accused Alvarado of sexually assaulting her when she had just arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2019. Graham filed a report against Alvarado in May 2020.

