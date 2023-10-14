UPDATE: All lanes at Americas North and Zaragoza are now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three people were killed and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning, Oct. 14 in El Paso’s Lower Valley, El Paso Police said.

The crash happened at 8:25 a.m. at 700 S. Zaragoza near Americas, and four vehicles were involved, police said. The crash happened near the Ysleta port of entry and impacted traffic into Mexico for about 12 hours.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

The three people who were injured were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesperson. All were in their 20s.

Police did not have ages for the three people who were killed.

Vehicle traffic going into Juarez was blocked for about 12 hours because of the crash. Pedestrian access into Juarez was limited during that time.

Vehicle traffic and pedestrian traffic coming from Juarez into the United States using the Ysleta port of entry was not affected except for a detour.

All commercial traffic operations remained open in both outbound and inbound directions, according to TxDOT.