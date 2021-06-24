Editor’s Note: This article has been updated throughout.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Pvt. Marriah Pouncy, who was found unresponsive in her barracks at Fort Bliss on Monday, is connected to Pfc. Asia Graham, who was also found responsive in her barracks on New Year’s Eve 2020 and later died.

Pouncy was later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel. The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation and foul play is not suspected at this time.

According to a news release from Fort Bliss, Pouncy was from Chinle, Ariz., and was a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation

Brigade. She arrived at Fort Bliss in December 2019, following a short tour assignment to in Korea.

Pouncy and Graham were girlfriends and their relationship was the topic of extensive questioning and testimony during the general court-martial of Christian Alvarado, who was convicted of sexually assaulting Graham and another woman, as well as convicted for other crimes.

Pouncy was a potential witness in the general-court martial but did not testify nor appear in the courtroom for the verdict or sentencing.

Alvarado’s defense team focused on alleged drug use and distribution that Alvarado claimed Graham was at the center of. KTSM 9 News has not received confirmation of this from Fort Bliss. The defense argued that Alvarado provided false testimony to military investigators because he was trying to cover up a drug ring operated by his friends.

According to Alvarado’s testimony and evidence introduced by the defense, Graham, Pouncy and Alvarado’s former roommate were dealing cartridges for synthetic cannabis pens and other drugs.

“He thought he was brought in to snitch on his friends,” argued Sherilyn Bunn, Alvarado’s defense counsel.

