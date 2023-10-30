UPDATE: All lanes are now open, according to TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person has died, and six other people were injured after a crash Monday morning, Oct. 30, on I-10 East near Chelsea Street.

Tony Piña/KTSM 9 News

According to fire officials, five people were transported with serious injuries, one person was transported with minor injuries, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire dispatch says the call came in at 1:12 a.m. and DPS was involved, however, it is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Exit 23B and Gateway East at Chelsea are closed, however the Chelsea Entrance Ramp is now open, according to TxDOT. Clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more information on this incident.