Undocumented migrant killed after being struck by vehicle on I-10 near Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An undocumented migrant died on Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the person was struck at about 10 p.m. Thursday near Van Horn. In a statement, CBP said, “Numerous agencies responded to the scene including CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.”

CBP said they provide more details once an investigation of the incident is complete.

