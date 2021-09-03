Undocumented migrant killed after being struck by vehicle on I-10 near Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An undocumented migrant died on Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the person was struck at about 10 p.m. Thursday near Van Horn. In a statement, CBP said, “Numerous agencies responded to the scene including CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.”

CBP said they provide more details once an investigation of the incident is complete.

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.