‘Thor’ the tiger cub doing well

Texas

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thor, the tiger cub that was discovered roaming the streets of Juarez, is said to be in excellent health and good physical condition.

According to Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada, the tiger cub was taken to the Juarez animal shelter after its owner could not provide legal documents allowing him to own the animal. At the shelter, Thor was fed three times a day and allowed out of his cage for space and exercise.

As KTSM 9 News previously reported, the tiger cub was seen wandering around a Juarez neighborhood earlier this month.

The cub was reported wandering around a south Juarez neighborhood. Authorities were able to capture the animal when it was spotted asleep in the passenger seat of a car at an intersection on the southside of Juarez.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

/
0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
11%
80°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
80°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
15%
80°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
19%
80°

80°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
21%
80°

80°

1 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
80°

80°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
80°

79°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
79°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.