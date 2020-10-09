Texas School district provides internet to students in migrant family 1,500 miles away

Texas

by: Iris Karami

Posted: / Updated:

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — Thousands of students in La Joya Independent School District received hot spots this school year, including one family all the way in Wyoming. 

“We didn’t expect Mrs. Garza to help us with this hot spot because we’re migrants and usually at the school … like migrants are left behind,” said David Sotelo, father of two LJISD students.  

Sotelo is a migrant worker whose job took him to Wyoming while having two sons enrolled in online learning.  

He says that their cellphone hot spots could not support the connectivity needed, but he didn’t let that stop him. 

Thanks to the help of Mrs. Clem Garza from the district, they are able to continue school.  

“And as soon as my data started going down, we were having trouble logging into the computers,” Sotelo said. “So, when she sent that to me, it worked out well because she sent it overnight and we received it the next day.”

Garza, the director of technology and instructional resources, says that there is a great need for connectivity in her district. 

“The school district cover 226 square miles and a lot of it towards the north of the district is very rural,” she said. “So, when you get into those areas there is very little infrastructure.” 

But no matter the distance, Garza will go the extra miles for all 27,000 LJISD students.  

“It’s amazing—it is amazing to be able to provide something that is so needed, and not just to one student…to a lot,” Garza told KVEO. 

Garza says that she’s working with the county to get more internet towers built, with hopes of bringing public Wi-Fi to her community. 

Mrs. Garza with Mikey and family, another La Joya ISD student she helped last month

