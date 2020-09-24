Texas man wanted on sexual assault charges arrested at border crossing

(Source: CBP Field Operations at the Hidalgo Port of Entry)

ANZALDUAS, Texas (KVEO) — A 48-year-old man wanted on sexual-assault charged was arrested at the Anzalduas International Bridge on Monday in Mission, Texas.

According U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers referred a pickup arriving from Mexico for secondary inspection, after an initial check showed a possible match with an outstanding warrant.

The driver, identified as Jesus Hernandez Resendez from Edinburg, was confirmed to have an outstanding warrant for a sexual assault charge from the San Juan Police Department.

Hernandez Resendez was arrested and turned over to the custody of San Juan police.