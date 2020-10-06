Texas man charged with smuggling meth inside an order of tacos

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A 30-year-old Texas man allegedly used tacos in an attempt to smuggle nearly 3 pounds of meth through a South Texas border crossing.

Nicolas Castro Jr., of Laredo, was indicted on charges of conspiracy and importing meth into the country, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick announced Tuesday.

According to the news release, Castro had a bag of tacos and chips when he attempted to enter the U.S. at the Gateway to the Americas Bridge on Sept. 8 in Laredo.

A K-9 allegedly alerted border officers to the presence of narcotics within the bag. Officers then found 1.26 kilograms of meth in the tacos, allegedly.

The Laredo grand jury returned a two-count indictment on Tuesday against Castro for conspiracy and importing drugs into the United States. He is expected to appear for his arraignment before a U.S. magistrate judge in the near future.

If convicted, Castro faces up to life in prison, as well as a possible $10 million fine.