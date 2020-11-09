Texas inmates bounce between jail and mental health help

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every year, thousands of mentally ill men and women languish in Texas’ county jails. Incapable of standing trial, they might wait more than a year for a bed in a state hospital to get the help they need. As Texas’ population booms, its leaders have recognized this problem is also growing, but their efforts to shrink the backlog have failed. In 2019, the number of people stuck on the state’s waitlist — with their cases stalled and constitutional rights possibly violated — reached historic levels. These are the stories of the families caught up in this broken system and the state’s struggle to find solutions.

Watch the stories of families who have fought for help for their loved ones and experienced delayed justice, and some of the solutions that could help. Tap here to explore the “Locked in Limbo” investigation.

