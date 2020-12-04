UPDATE: Texas high school football team removed from playoffs after player attacks referee

UPDATE: EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) decides to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs after a senior defensive tackled the referee, officials said in a statement on Friday morning.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.” said the district.

The district says they will take the appropriate disciplinary action once they understand the facts and circumstances that prompted the incident.

“The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

Original story

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — A Texas high school football player charged onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats’ kicker and punter and a star wrestler.

KVEO contributed to this report.