AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick will be sworn in on Tuesday morning for their third terms in office, in a series of celebratory events throughout the day.

Abbott will be sworn in again as governor at 11 a.m. at the Texas Capitol. His third term comes after decisively defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke in the 2022 midterm elections by 11 points. The Republican ran largely on ramping up border security, public safety and criticizing President Joe Biden on the economy and inflation.

While the governor’s inaugural speech will likely highlight similar issues, it is distinctly different from the State of the State address. Tuesday’s ceremonies are largely celebratory — punctuated by the pomp and circumstance of an inauguration filled with live music, bipartisanship and Lone Star state pride.

Patrick will take his oath of office around 11:30 a.m. He also swiftly defeated his challenger in the election, Democratic businessman Mike Collier — securing one of the most powerful positions in Texas politics by a double-digit lead. Patrick, who presides over the Senate, exudes large influence over the policies that come out of the Texas legislature.

Inaugural events started Monday, with a Catholic Mass service at Saint Mary Cathedral downtown. A 9:00 a.m. prayer service began Tuesday’s festivities at the University Avenue Church of Christ. Festivities will feature a luncheon with vendors from across the state, with tents titled “A Taste of Texas” on the Capitol grounds.

The Lone Star state does not have term limits.