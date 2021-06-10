LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott hosts border security summit in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting a summit on border security with law enforcement officials and other stakeholders from around the state Thursday at 5 p.m. CT in Del Rio.

The summit includes county sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, mayors and landowners to talk about how the state is trying to secure the U.S./Mexico border, a press release from Abbott’s office said. It also focuses on “collaborative strategies between state government, local city and county officials, law enforcement, and landowners to secure our border communities and ensure a safer future for all Texans.”

Del Rio is a border town west of San Antonio.

Along with Abbott, the Texas Division of Emergency Manager Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Military Department Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw are scheduled to speak at the Del Rio Civic Center.

The summit comes after Abbott made comments to FOX News’ Sean Hannity that he wants to arrest “everybody coming across the border.” Two law enforcement members that confirmed the summit last week to our news partners at Border Report are hoping the summit “sheds light” on Abbott’s comments.

Abbott made disaster declarations in 34 border counties due to the influx of migrants trying to cross the border. In response, migrant advocates in the Rio Grande Valley issued their own counter-declaration, saying Abbott’s move was “a transparent attempt to distract from his failed leadership,” and unfairly mischaracterized the border communities. It pressed for more support for those communities, not more law enforcement.

