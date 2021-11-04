Texas DPS to give update on operations at the border

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be having a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on operations on the border as part of Operation Lone Star.

This will be the sixth weekly briefing held by the department.

At last week’s briefing, the department gave updates on the latest number of migrants and drugs that have been seized since the start of Operation Lone Star in March.

According to officials, since March 4, DPS has seized:

  • Over 10,000 pounds of marijuana
  • Over 1,500 pounds of cocaine
  • Over 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 132 pounds of fentanyl
  • 37 pounds of heroin
  • Over $5.4 million in currency

DPS and TMD have apprehended a combined 149,000 migrants.

The press briefing is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed LIVE in this article.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.