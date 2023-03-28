MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas A&M University is building a new facility in McAllen dedicated to veterinary medicine and research.

“We have worked with several entities, not only healthcare but businesses in the Valley that we have partnerships with,” said Rick Margo, executive director of the Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen.

The new health science center located near Tres Lagos will cost nearly $50 million, but many people say the benefits will be priceless.

The program expansion will initially focus on offering a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

“Texas A&M decided, and through the state, obviously, to get the funding for this simply because of the educational and employment needs for nursing not only in the valley but nationwide. There’s a big need for nurses. I think the pandemic really put a strain on the workforce,” said Margo.

The research center will be used for transboundary infectious diseases, large animal biosecurity, zoonotic diseases, veterinary public health, and bilingual public education.

“For example, a research project in the colonias started last year, it ended up that Texas A&M has been very invested, but I think this nursing and the College of Veterinary Medicine Biomedical Sciences, that research will directly affect the Valley and the aging population,” Margo said.

It will also include a laboratory and telemedicine studios linked to the new small animal teaching and research hospital in College Station.

They also plan to partner with various local hospitals and in the future include a veterinary clinic that would serve the Rio Grande Valley.