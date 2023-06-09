HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Summer does not officially start until June 21 and the hottest temperatures usually occur in late July and August in the Rio Grande Valley.

However, we are going to get a head start on sweltering temperatures heading into the second full week in June. Being on the coast on South Padre Island or in a swimming pool will be the best place to be heading into the next seven days.

A building “heat dome” of high pressure will be centered over Mexico and South Texas keeping weather conditions “high and dry” with sunny skies and climbing afternoon temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 90s with areas in the upper valley hitting 100° through the weekend.

Factor in the humidity, and we have heat indices or “feels like” temperatures ranging from 105°-110°.

By next week, we are likely to see more 100° temperatures across the board in the R.G.V hitting record or near record highs. With blazing sunshine to last through the next seven days, heat index temperatures will range from 110°-112°.

It is important to practice heat safety measures through the next seven days if you are planning to spend prolonged time outdoors. You can stay safe in the heat by staying hydrated, wearing loose-light colored clothing, and check for children and pets by “looking before you lock”.

