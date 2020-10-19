Starr County inmate dies while in custody

Texas

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

STARR COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — An inmate died at the Starr County Detention center on Monday, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate on Monday at about 12:20 a.m.

Detention officers discovered 32-year-old Edgar Garza from Roma, Texas, unresponsive in the holding cell restroom stall.

Starr County Detention Officers say they proceeded to provide medical attention until the arrival of the Starr County EMS personnel.

JP Luis Garcia pronounced Edgar Garza deceased at 1:35 a.m. and ordered an autopsy.

Garza had been arrested the previous day by Starr County Deputies and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

“As standard protocol, the Starr County Sheriff’s office contacted the Texas Rangers who will be leading the investigation. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office will continue to cooperate with their investigation. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office will continue to ensure the public that the Starr County Detention Center takes the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its inmates and staff. Starr County Detention Center provides medical attention and follows the guidelines set by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.” said SCSO in a written statement.

