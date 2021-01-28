SpaceX cancels Starship launch scheduled for Thursday

Texas

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Space X announced around 11 a.m. the launch was cancelled due to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It is not clear why SpaceX and the Federal Aviation Administration called off the attempt, as engineers and technicians had been preparing the vehicle for a launch. Local residents were also evacuated

After the FAA said Thursday’s launch was canceled, SpaceX founder Elon Musk replied with an unhappy tweet.

According to SpaceX, the goal is to fly the prototype to about 12.5km, and reorient the Starship so that it makes a vertical landing.

SpaceX issued evacuation notices to Boca Chica residents at 8 a.m. The launch was set for Monday Jan. 25 but was postponed.

UPDATE: SpaceX to launch Starship SN9 prototype

In December, the last Starship prototype, made a fiery landing. The Starship was running all three raptor engines to reach a height of more than 41,000 feet.

SpaceX Starship SN8 prototype explodes upon landing

The craft did a belly flop maneuver and then corrected itself. The prototype came in for a landing at an angle before exploding.

For updates watch the live feed below:

Credit: NASASpaceflight

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.