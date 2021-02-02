SpaceX test rocket crashes on landing pad in South Texas

Second high-altitude flight from private space facility on U.S./Mexico border

A SpaceX SN9 prototype rocket explodes upon landing at the South Texas facility near Boca Chica Beach, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Screenshot)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — After days of delays in trying to get FAA approval, SpaceX on Tuesday afternoon launched its SN9 prototype rocket from its South Texas facility but the rocket exploded upon landing near Boca Chica Beach, Texas.

The SN9 is seen flying miles above the skies of South Texas on Feb. 2, 2020. The rocket ascended to 10,000 kilometers but exploded upon landing.

The rocket flew for several minutes after launching 2:25 p.m. CT, and reached a high altitude of 10 kilometers into the South Texas sky, but had a failed landing after what is called a “flip and burn” — in which the rocket tries to reorient to face upward.

Debris could be seen flying off the gleaming rocket as it tried to get its nose up for landing on the same launch pad it took off from at Boca Chica Beach, Texas. Seconds later, the rocket hit the pad and exploded into a fireball.

SpaceX also had a failed landing when it tried to launch its SN8 in December.

This was only the second high-altitude test flight conducted from this remote flight facility near the U.S./Mexico border.

Two SpaceX prototype rockets are seen on the launch pad on Feb. 2, 2020, at its South Texas facility near Boca Chica Beach. One rocket successfully launched and flew for several minutes but crashed upon landing.

SpaceX had wanted to launch the vehicle last Friday but the Federal Aviation Administration restricted activities at the launch site due to safety concerns. Those concerns were resolved late Monday, FAA officials told Border Report on Tuesday. The oversight agency also updated its launch licenses to include the SN9 prototype, a rocket that is being developed by the private spacecraft company in the hopes of one day carrying humans to Mars.

