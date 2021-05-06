SpaceX successfully launches, lands Starship SN15 in Boca Chica

Texas

by: KVEO Digital Staff

SpaceX wants to fill in wetlands near its South Texas launch facility. The company’s vast complex includes sand dunes near Boca Chica Beach where sea turtles nest. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BOCA CHICA, Texas (KVEO) — On Wednesday the SpaceX Prototype Starship SN15 launched and returned to its base without incident. It was the fifth high altitude test flight of the rocket.

The prototype rocket flew as high as 33,000 feet and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeting “Starship landing nominal!” A small fire had broken out after the landing but was contained within a few minutes.

After four test flights of Space X’s next-generation rocket prototype, CEO Elon Musk is skipping ahead to SN15, which is a new version.

According to Musk, SpaceX has flown prototypes SN8 and SN11 at high altitudes and has long intended to incorporate “significant enhancements” into SN15.

The SN11, which was the last prototype to fly, had exploded during landing. The SN10 prototype landed upright in March but exploded about three minutes later.

Read more about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and SpaceX.

