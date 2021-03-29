SpaceX postpones SN11 prototype test launch

A SpaceX prototype is seen on Nov. 30, 2020, ready to launch from the company’s private facility near Boca Chica Beach, Texas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — SpaceX has postponed a test launch of its SN11 prototype rocket for a least another day.

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the flight was postponed to “not earlier than tomorrow.”

In a tweet, Musk said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was unable to reach the Starbase in time for launch on Monday.

FAA inspector unable to reach Starbase in time for launch today. Postponed to no earlier than tomorrow. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2021

According to Cameron County officials, Boca Chica Beach and portions of State Highway 4 were going to be closed from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

SpaceX originally planned to perform a test flight of the Starship SN11 on Friday but postponed the event due to poor weather and “additional checkouts” needed for the test.

On March 3, SN10 landed upright but exploded on the launch pad minutes later. The blast has so much force that it hurled the rocket into the air.

The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success. Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs.