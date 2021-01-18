South Texas students turn film project into human trafficking PSA

Texas

by: Xochilt Lagunas

Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Two students used their passion for filming to create a public service announcement bringing awareness to human trafficking in the Rio Grande Valley.

Alex Vargas and Daniel Guerra turned their multimedia film project into an important message for the Rio Grande Valley community.

“We wanted to make videos. First, we started with a PSA about teen dating violence through a friend of ours who was a part of that, then after Tamez told us about human trafficking,” Vargas said.

Human trafficking is a big issue in the Rio Grande Valley, and Guerra says it was important to get that message across.

“We want these individuals to think about that, to eventually think ‘Oh, this can happen to me. This can happen to my daughter. This can happen to anyone around me. It is still common. I should know this issue. I should tell others,'” Guerra said.

Vargas says their goal is to have their short film reach a larger audience.

“We want to spread and all the information that is in it,” he said. “We want people to take action in not just spreading the video only in the district.”

Both Guerra and Vargas faced challenges when making the short film due to working from home.

However, both are grateful for the experience and continue to have film in mind for their career journey.

January as known for human trafficking awareness month, and both Vargas and Guerra hope that communities continue to inform themselves about the issue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

/
Information not available.
Information not available. 0%

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
80°

80°

11 PM
Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
80°

80°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
79°

79°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
79°

79°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
79°

79°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
79°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
79°

80°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

80°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
80°

80°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
80°

80°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
80°

80°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.
borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.