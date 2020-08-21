South Texas congressman to pen resolution honoring Tejano music legends

Tex-Mex country singer Freddy Fender gestures to photographers Thursday, Feb. 4, 1999, after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. More than 300 people showed up to witness the unveiling of the star, the 2,129th dedicated along the famous walkway. Texas Gov. George W. Bush even wrote to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to endorse awarding of a sidewalk star. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A South Texas congressman announced he will be introducing a resolution to celebrate the achievement of Tejano music artists.

The resolution by U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, D-Texas, focuses on congratulating the music of Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jimenez and Selena.

Tejano, which translates to Texan in Spanish, is a popular music genre originating from the meshing of Czech, German and other Eastern European settlers’ polka music with traditional Mexican music.

Tejano music has been the musical backbone of Texas and its culture since the early 20th century.

“Through their timeless music, Freddy Fender, Roberto Pulido, Flaco Jiménez, and Selena Quintanilla paved the way for Tejano and Latino stars throughout the United States. Their legacy continues to share with the world the richness and strength of South Texas culture and heritage, spanning borders and language barriers,” said Congressman Filemon Vela.