South Texas border agents apprehend 239 undocumented migrants in 2 separate incidents

Texas

by: Staff report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended 239 undocumented immigrants in two separate incidents less than 6 miles apart.

On Saturday, agents from the McAllen Station responded to Granjero, Texas, where they encountered 107 migrants, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release. The group included 29 unaccompanied migrant children, but they were mostly family units and just six single adults.

On Friday, agents from the same station apprehended a group of 132 migrants in Hidalgo, Texas, including 35 unaccompanied migrant children.

The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. The migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Ecuador, as well as the Dominican Republic and Romania.

Agents from the RGV Sectors have encountered 48 groups of more than 100 people this fiscal year, the release said.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

El Paso Correspondent Latest Stories

More Julian Resendiz

South Texas Correspondent Latest Stories

More Sandra Sanchez

California Correspondent Latest Stories

More Salvador Rivera

Border Report Correspondents' Stories

Latest Stories

View live cameras at the border.

Washington D.C.

More Washington D.C.

Don't Miss

borderlogo

About Border Report

The mission of BorderReport.com is to provide real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico. The information is gathered by experienced and trusted Nexstar Media Group journalists hired specifically to cover the border.