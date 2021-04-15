South Texas beauty school offers free haircuts to migrants

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Something as simple as a haircut can change how you feel, and a local beauty school is ensuring those who are new to our country feel good about their new life.

From men’s fades to children’s cuts, and women’s hair care and styling, the Mission Beauty Institute is restoring a little human dignity to migrants.

“It feels great, to be honest. It feels like a confidence booster you know, they feel fresh, they feel different, it just raises their confidence level,” says David Gonzalez, Barber student, Mission Beauty Institute.

Instructor Angelica Villarreal says when she heard about the migrants she knew she wanted to help.

“I told my students about them, that they probably needed haircuts, so my students were willing to come and give free haircuts,” she said.

Students say they don’t mind giving a little back after hearing some of their journeys.

“Just communicating with them you feel like you’re traveling the world through, and as I said earlier, they feel more confident, fresh, they feel alive, it changes their moods,” Gonzalez said.

This is the second week the school has gone to the Respite Center to give back in the best way they can.

“We came back last Friday and figured there were still a lot of people, so we decided to come back again today, and I think we’ll be back tomorrow,” Villarreal said.

The school is also considering coming back every week. Students say it’s a win-win situation.

“Not only to get the practice and experience, but you get to help, help other people, help the community,” Gonzalez said.