South Padre Island hotel guests stranded with no electricity or water and no one at the front desk

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Visitors in South Padre Island are stranded in hotels without power, and some guests said hotel staff left without notifying them.

At the Light House Inn, guests are stranded without a car, electricity or water.

“There’s no staff…the staff abandoned us,” said Illinois resident Stephany Philips.

The guests visited South Padre Island from Illinois to escape the cold, only to find themselves in this awkward situation.

Credit: KVEO; Pictured Marsha Kessel and Stephany Philip’s set-up in their room

“I can’t find anyone to answer the phones anywhere,” said Philips and friend Marsha Kessel. “We are in bed trying to stay warm with two to three layers of clothes on.”

KVEO made calls to multiple hotels Including the Light House Inn but received no answer from any or them.

Other guests staying at the hotel are from Minnesota. They said they were able to get a room elsewhere by booking the room online.

“Right now, we are headed down the road to the Ramada to rent a room so we can shower,” said hotel guest Bill Gusdafson.

Other customers said the hotel staff did not leave any information or extra blankets.

“Nobody has been in the office, nobody has came up or offered any help,” said Minnesota resident Jack Markwalter.

Philips and Kessel attempted to get a room at the Ramada and were told there is no vacancies available.

As of Tuesday night, management from the Light House Inn has not returned our calls.