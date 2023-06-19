EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Attorneys with the U.S. Department of Defense and defense attorneys for Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius are requesting that his federal sentencing hearings be delayed by a few days.

Originally sentencing was scheduled to begin on Friday, June 30 with a four-day break for the Fourth of July holiday before victim impact statements were to begin. Attorneys are now requesting the sentencing to begin on July 5 and continue the next day with victim impact statements.

Crusius has pleaded guilty to federal charges in the racist attack on the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, in which he murdered 23 people and injured 23 others.

Crusius drove more than 10 hours from his hometown of Allen, Texas, near Dallas to El Paso and published a document online shortly before the shooting that said it was “in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

Crusius is still facing state charges and could face the death penalty under state prosecution.