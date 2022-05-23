CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 37-year-old has pleaded guilty to hiding migrants in a trailer in a smuggling attempt.

According to a release, Eric Mendiola from San Benito admitted to smuggling 31 individuals in an 18-wheeler. He was the driver.

On March 20, Mendiola drove to the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita. A K-9 alerted officials.

Agents checked the trailer and found individuals hiding behind a load of produce.

The release states there were 19 Mexican nationals, five Columbian nationals, four Guatemalan nationals, two Salvadoran nationals and one Honduran national.

Officials mentioned the temperature inside the trailer was 41 degrees fahrenheit.

Mendiola will be heading back to court on August 17. He faces up to five years in federal prison.

He remains in custody.