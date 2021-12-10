Rollover pursuit leads to death of Mexican migrant in South Texas

DPS troopers work along U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the Rio Grande, as part of Operation Lone Star as seen on March 9, 2021, in Mission, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report File Photo)

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) – A migrant from Mexico is dead after a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended in a rollover accident in Starr County, Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Friday.

The migrant was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over on Dec. 3 near Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of U.S./Mexico border, CBP said in a statement.

The death occurred during an ongoing joint operation among law enforcement who patrol the border.

The gray F-150 truck had been pursued at a high rate of speed by Border Patrol agents and a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety who said they spotted the truck that had “multiple suspected undocumented migrants exiting” it, according to the statement.

The vehicle crashed after law enforcement deployed a Vehicle Immobilization Device (VID) to stop the truck, but instead it “left the roadway” and “attempted to circumvent the VID”,” agents say. It then struck some solar panels and rolled on the ground.

The driver tried to run away but was arrested, they said.

The migrant who died had been thrown from the truck during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Starr County Justice of the Peace.

Border Patrol work with hundreds of DPS agents who are deployed to the Texas/Mexico border as part of Operation Lone Star, which began in March under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

