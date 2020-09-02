Police: Second woman in alleged truck stop sex-trafficking case found safe

Texas

by: Andra Litton

Posted: / Updated:

CISCO, Texas (KTSM) — Authorities investigating a possible sex trafficking case involving a woman claiming to have been kidnapped from an El Paso truck stop say they’ve turned the investigation over to proper authorities after a second woman inside the truck was located.

Tuesday, Cisco Police said the second female that was in the truck was found safe. Their investigation began Wednesday, August 26, when police responded to the Flying J truck stop off I-20 in Cisco to reports of a seriously injured woman. During their investigation, they learned the woman was allegedly kidnapped in El Paso and jumped from the 18-wheeler at the truck stop about 46 miles east of Abilene.

Authorities issued a statewide broadcast for information on the 18-wheeler described as a green truck tractor with a white stripe, pulling a white box trailer occupied by two Cuban men and a White male.

Cisco Police say the case was turned over to “appropriate authorities” who are conducting an investigation. Any charges will be filed through the second, unnamed, agency.

“We thank each one who has engaged themselves in an attempt to help,” the Cisco Police Department said in a social media post.

