(Laredo Animal Care Services)

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 3-month-old tiger was found at a Laredo home and removed by the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Animal Care Services.

Laredo Animal Care Services stated that it is illegal to own, possess or confine a wild animal within the city.

“We are happy to announce that this beautiful baby tiger was safely removed by Laredo Animal Care Services from a residence and temporarily transferred to a better habitat,” a post by the Laredo Police Department stated.