EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office.

Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to Petition for Removal. Under the code, a petition for removal is begun after filing with the District Clerk in the county where the District Attorney resides.

The petition demands a public jury trial. The code requires an assigned district judge to issue a citation, which would be served to Rosales. She could face suspension pending trial.

A temporary appointee may be named to perform the duties of her office pending trial. Rosales would also be required to post bond pending the trial’s outcome.

The case was assigned to the 346th District Court, Judge Patrica Baca presiding. Judge Baca could also refuse to issue the citation order, and the petition would be dismissed at Carmona’s cost.

The call for DA Rosales’s removal comes days after two attorneys assigned to the Walmart mass shooting trial were either let go or fired. Last week, several hundred cases were dismissed by a local magistrate judge after the DA’s office failed to file charges in the prescribed time frame.

Carmona served as the defense attorney for Ivan Gabaldon, who was charged with Capital Murder in the slaying of Juan Garcia Flores.

Gabaldon’s Capital Murder case was dismissed due to “an unjustifiable penalty” by Judge Alyssa Perez following allegations of misconduct by the case’s lead prosecutor, Curtis Cox.

El Paso State Representative Joe Moody, who sits on the House Criminal Justice Reform and Judiciary Committees, issued the following statement regarding Wednesday’s petition:

“As someone who believes in our system, I’m always leery about anything that puts a decision about who represents the people in any hands besides the people. We have a removal system, and that’s an election in 2024. That said, I’ve never witnessed such gross incompetence—it’s not only embarrassing, it’s dangerous and disgraceful. A lot of El Pasoans are going to be hurt before 2024 by the very person they should most be able to rely on.” Joe Moody, TX Representative Dist. 78

