Part 2 of ‘Selena: The Series’ is coming to Netflix

Christian Serratos portrays Selena Quintanilla from “Selena The Series.” (Netflix via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Part two of Netflix’s show “Selena: The Series,” which chronicles the beloved Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla, and her band, will premiere next month.

Netflix Trailer for Part 2: “Selena: The Series”

Fans and show enthusiasts will be able to pick up where season one left off on May 4.

Quintanilla was a bilingual superstar who was shot and killed 25 years ago by an obsessed former employee. She was just 23 at the time when killed in South Texas.

Season 1 had mostly favorable ratings with a 6.7/10 average on Internet Movie Database while suffering a 33% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s mark on popular culture has loomed large and continues on.

Marketed as her first English-language album, “Dreaming of You” was released in July 1995 after her death and sold more than 2.9 million copies in the United States. Worldwide, sales are estimated at 5 million.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and sold 175,000 units the first day it was released, then a record for a female vocalist.

It stayed atop the Latin music charts for nine months. She recorded four studio albums before “Dreaming of You.”

As Selena’s career gains momentum, the singer fights to remain true to herself, spend quality time with her family and expand her businesses. Netflix