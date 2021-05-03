One person in custody after shots fired during fight in West El Paso

Texas

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said one person was taken into custody after a reported fight that happened in West El Paso on Sunday night.

EPPD units responded to Mesa Street and Mesa Hills Drive after reports of up to 50 people involved in a fight involving weapons just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The call was upgraded to a shots-fired call. The person with the gun reportedly fled the scene.

EPPD tweeted that one person was in custody at 9:29 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

