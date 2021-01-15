No threat to El Paso identified so far as FBI remains on alert ahead of Inauguration Day

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. The FBI has been shaken by a series of sexual misconduct cases involving senior leadership over the past few years, including two new claims brought in December 2020 by women who say they were sexually assaulted by supervisors. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The FBI El Paso Division is joining national efforts to combat public safety threats in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

On Friday, Special Agent in Charge Luis Quesada released a statement on the safety measures being taken locally following last week’s violent attack inside the U.S. Capitol.

“This is all part of the effort to ensure the safety of our communities,” Quesda wrote.

“We are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that were involved in the siege of the Capitol and/or continue to incite violence and engage in criminal activity here locally.,” the statement continued.

The FBI El Paso division is also establishing a command post to facilitate intelligence gathering, as well as coordination efforts with other local and state partners.

“We also have special agents, bomb technicians, the FBI Evidence Response Team, tactical teams, intelligence teams, and others to support investigations and counter any potential threat of violence to federal buildings and our shared community,” Quesada added.

The FBI has not received any threats to the El Paso area but continues to be on heightened alert and requests the public’s assistance.

“Between now and the presidential inauguration on January 20, we will be maintaining a heightened posture to monitor for any emerging threats to the region,” Quesda wrote.

“With that in mind, we are urging people to call (915) 832-5000 or go to tips.fbi.gov to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event.”

If you know of an immediate emergency, please call 911.