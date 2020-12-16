New downtown mural to celebrate history of crossing the Rio Grande, how Laredo was founded

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Anti-border wall activists are painting another giant mural in the South Texas city of Laredo, this time depicting thousands of years of people crossing the Rio Grande from the south and how it helped to found this historic border city.

The block-long mural will be located at the city’s downtown Inner City Pool/Park/Library complex and will feature images of the Paso del Indio, a historic area where Native Americans have traversed the Rio Grande for thousands of years and where Spaniards first crossed in the 1700s.

The project is a partnership between the nonprofits Rio Grande International Study Center, and the Prairie Foundation, and the City of Laredo.

Melissa Cigarroa, president of the board of trustees of the Rio Grande International Study Center, is seen on Dec. 7, 2019, during a river sit-in on the banks of the Rio Grande in Laredo, Teas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

Melissa Cigarroa, board president of the Rio Grande International Study Center, said featuring the area where Spaniards crossed that led to the 1755 founding of the settlement Villa de San Agustin de Laredo is important to remember as the Trump administration has awarded multiple contracts to build 30-foot-tall metal border walls surrounding the City of Laredo, which would cut off that historic access route.

“The unbelievably short-sighted border wall project provides all the reason as to why this matters now,” Cigarroa said in a statement. “Laredo residents overwhelmingly reject the destructive effects a border wall would mean for our fair city. Severing Laredo from this rich resource is a frontal attack on what we hold dear and what legacy we leave for our children.”

Local public artist Antonio “Tony” Briones III has been commissioned to paint the mural. Briones also was involved in the August street mural painting in which anti-border wall activists painted “DEFUND THE WALL, FUND OUR FUTURE” in 30-feet-tall letters on the street in front of the downtown federal court house.

Volunteer Geraldo Lerma, below, on Aug. 15, 2020, helps paint the downtown street mural in Laredo, Texas. The 30-foot-tall mural spans two blocks and is located in front of the federal courthouse. (Border Report Fie Photos/Sandra Sanchez)

The Rio Grande International Study Center has helped to spearhead a number of art-driven anti-border wall projects and events this past year, including positioning dozens of pairs of boots and shoes in front of the George P. Kazan Federal Building and Courthouse in July during the COVID-19 crisis to symbolize crowds on the courthouse sidewalk; a river sit-in last December; and a downtown march on Jan. 20 on MLK Day, which attracted hundreds of people from across the country. They also conducted several riverside neighborhood walks in October prior to the presidential election.

This new mural, to be called “Mi Rio Grande” is expected to be 10 feet high and 238 feet long and span two walls facing Barcelona Avenue and Locust Street, about 5 miles east of the Rio Grande in the heart of downtown Laredo. It will be colorful and historically detailed and include aquatic and terrestrial species, Briones said during a media briefing Wednesday announcing the project, which was carried live on Facebook.

The mural is expected to be completed by the summer, and they hope to hold artist workshops, which will depend upon the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rio Grande International Study Center Executive Director Tricia Cortez said.

“This is going to be a great addition,” Laredo City Councilman Alberto Torres Jr., said.

Laredo City Councilman Albert Torres and Rio Grande International study Center Executive Director Tricia Cortez speak to media on Dec. 16, 2020, at the site of a future mural to be painted in Laredo, Texas. (Webshot)

“This is an important story to tell for our community,” Cortez said. “This is a ground-breaking public arts project, one of the largest in Laredo. And there can be no better than this place.”

Said Cigarroa: “No time is this more urgent than now. This represents the Rio Grande and it is our lifeblood and we’ve never seen it under so much threat as the backdrop of what’s happening in our political environment. And while we are very hopeful that environment changes we can’t stop the fight and we can’t stop until that river is protected.”