EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As temperatures plummeted into the 30s across El Paso on Sunday night, migrants sought refuge from the frigid conditions, although not all were fortunate in finding suitable shelter.

Interviewing an individual on how he coped with the overnight temperature drop, he expressed gratitude for a local shelter that provided assistance. Donated gear, including a coat and mittens, played a crucial role in protecting him from the cold. He emphasized his appreciation for the shelter, providing not only warmth but also meals and a place to sleep.

However, perspectives on local shelters differ. Luisa Gonzales, part of a group of Venezuelan migrants, shared a contrasting experience: “We were treated like prisoners, so we chose to leave.” Opting for a local hotel at $80 to $90 a night, they acknowledged the financial strain, stating, “We can barely afford to stay in hotels, getting by with odd jobs like cleaning apartments.” Gonzales highlighted days without food and nights spent on the streets, huddling for warmth.

In response to the rising number of migrants in the city, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso is proactively addressing the situation. John Martin, the organization’s deputy director, reported a 20 percent increase in families seeking shelter on Sunday night. He mentioned managing overcapacity by prioritizing the local homeless population over migrants. With a surge in respiratory illnesses, including flu, RSV, and COVID, the shelter is taking precautions, equipped with COVID tests and collaborating with local hotels for quarantine facilities.

Facing the winter with dropping temperatures, migrants are enduring hardships. Many share a common goal of heading to sanctuary cities like Denver, Chicago, and New York as their final destinations. As the challenges persist, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless calls for community support through donations of blankets, sleeping bags, and cold-weather clothing attire to ensure the well-being of those in need.